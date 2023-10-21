SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise entrepreneurship awareness programme

Budgam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), SKUAST-K organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) on ‘Mechanization of Agricultural Farms’ for farmers and Rural Youth of Hajibagh and Warasanghum Budgam.

The programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), GoI, and was aimed to sensitize and build an entrepreneurial mindset among the farmers/ students/ rural youth and aware them about agricultural farm machinery.

A total of 51 trainees from the said villages attended the awareness programme.