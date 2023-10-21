SKUAST-K, KVK Budgam organise entrepreneurship awareness programme

Budgam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), SKUAST-K organised a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) on ‘Mechanization of Agricultural Farms’ for farmers and Rural Youth of Hajibagh and Warasanghum Budgam.
The programme was sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), GoI, and was aimed to sensitize and build an entrepreneurial mindset among the farmers/ students/ rural youth and aware them about agricultural farm machinery.
A total of 51 trainees from the said villages attended the awareness programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bilal Ahmad Lone (Sr. Scientist & Head KVK Budgam) stressed on the role of such awareness programmes for entrepreneurship spirit among the people. He also stressed upon the use of farm Machinery to increase the productivity, production and profitability of the farmer and to meet the needs of the growing population.
Dr Sabia Akhter, Coordinator of the programme discussed Farm Mechanization and different sources of farm mechanization. She also emphasized the need of mechanisation to enhance the key performance parameters at every stage of the cropping cycle.
The programme aimed at providing awareness about the development of new machinery/tools to the farmers/students/rural youth so that the efficiency of farming can be increased. A practical demonstration regarding different farm implements/machinery and their working was also conducted during the programme.