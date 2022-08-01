SKUAST-K students visit Snowcap milk plant

Srinagar: Students of SKUAST-K Rangil division visited the Cheshmashahi Srinagar milk plant of JKMPCL (Snowcap).
According to the statement, teachers from the university led the trip. A training session on the dairy industry’s operations, including the purchase of milk, pasteurisation, processing, packing, and supply chain to customers, was attended by 30 students.
The workshop was a success, and SKUAST management applauded JKMPCL for taking the initiative to educate and train the general population about dairy.
The JKMPCL recently took the initiative to train and educate the students and general public about the dairy operation.