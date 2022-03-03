Skyview By Empyrean Patnitop certified as India’s first sustainable tourism destination

Srinagar: Skyview By Empyrean, Patnitop, has become India’s first Sustainable Tourism Destination, as certified by the Responsible Tourism Society of India (RTSOI) for complying with the Union Ministry of Tourism’s sustainable and responsible tourism standards for travel destinations.

It was also conferred ‘Champion’ status, accorded for scores of 90-plus for sustainable eco-friendly tourism practices. Located in Jammu & Kashmir, Skyview by Empyrean, Patnitop, was the first to introduce a holistic leisure and lifestyle destination in the Himalayas with an array of experiences, including gondola ride, luxury stays, shopping, and soft adventure activities.