SLC grants 213 wood-based industry licenses

Jammu: The 8th meeting of the State Level Committee (SLC) on Wood Based Industries met today under the chairmanship of Dr. Mohit Gera, PCCF and Head of Forest Force, J&K.
The Government of J&K constituted the SLC to approve the grant of fresh license or enhancement of the capacity of Wood-based Industry subject to availability of raw material.
Dr. Gera emphasised that as per the initiative of the Government, the Forest Department is facilitating Wood Based Industries including an online system for application of license and its renewal, simplification of issuance of transit permit for forest produce etc.
Dr. Gera also informed that the Government is considering drafting J&K Wood Based Industries (Establishment & Regulations) Rules for further facilitation of the Wood Based Industry in J&K.
As many as 213 applications were placed before the SLC by T. Rabi Kumar, APCCF (Kashmir) for its consideration for setting up sawmills including 73 cricket bat units and 8 plywood/ veneer units.
The committee approved all the applications. So far the SLC has cleared 226 cricket bat units for issuance of a license under SRO 103 which governs the establishment and licensing of Wood-Based Industry.
These units are located primarily in the Pulwama and Anantnag districts of Kashmir.
The SLC also cleared 8 applications for setting up plywood and veneer units in Srinagar circle. So far 143 licenses have been issued for setting up of plywood and veneer units in Kashmir.
The consumption pattern of the raw materials by different Wood Based Industries in Kashmir was also placed before the committee.