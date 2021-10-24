Snowfall damages 70 % apple crop in upper areas of Kulgam

Kulgam: The untimely snowfall has wreaked havoc in upper areas of south Kashmir's Kulgam district with trees being uprooted and almost 70 percent standing crop which was yet to be harvested damaged.

“The foliage-laden trees and even varieties of apple-like Maharaji, Delicious, Golden and even Kulu and Kullu delicious were yet to be harvested,” said Gul Muhamad Banday, President fruit growers association Kulgam.

November is the end of autumn in Kashmir and witnesses trees shedding their leaves towards the end of the month.