SSSC approves 9 newly developed crop varieties of SKUAST-Jammu

Jammu: The State Seed Sub-Committee (SSSC) which met here today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, approved the release of newly developed nine crop varieties produced by Sher-e- Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu.
The SSSC held a detailed discussion on salient features of each crop like compatibility, maturity of the crop, yield, disease resistance and other characteristics.
Director Research, SKUAST-J on the occasion gave a presentation on these newly approved nine varieties of crops like Wheat (JAUW-672), Maize (SJPC-01), Rapeseed and Mustard-Raya (JM 13-5), Rapeseed and Mustard -Gobi Sarson (JGS 12-3), Moong (JAUM-0936), Rajmash (BR-39), two varieties of Walnut (SJPW-1 & JWSP-06) and Lime (SEL-1001).
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary asked the Vice-Chancellors of both the varsities to prepare varieties that have commercial feasibility.
He asked the scientists and researchers to motivate progressive farmers for adopting these new varieties.
He also exhorted the officers to concentrate on areas that are best for any particular crop.