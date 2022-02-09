SSSC approves 9 newly developed crop varieties of SKUAST-Jammu

The SSSC held a detailed discussion on salient features of each crop like compatibility, maturity of the crop, yield, disease resistance and other characteristics.

Director Research, SKUAST-J on the occasion gave a presentation on these newly approved nine varieties of crops like Wheat (JAUW-672), Maize (SJPC-01), Rapeseed and Mustard-Raya (JM 13-5), Rapeseed and Mustard -Gobi Sarson (JGS 12-3), Moong (JAUM-0936), Rajmash (BR-39), two varieties of Walnut (SJPW-1 & JWSP-06) and Lime (SEL-1001).