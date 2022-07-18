STARTUP FUNDING | Fintechs attract nearly Rs 48,000 cr investment

"Prominent investors Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global, Alpha wave and Accel have done over 6 deals across sectors," it added.

Out of Tiger Global's total investments, 40 per cent were in the fintech sector and 20 per cent in the enterprise technology domain. For Sequoia, enterprise technology accounted for about 25 per cent of the funding, and financial technology (fintech) 20 per cent.

Around 60 per cent of the investments by Tiger Global and Sequoia were made in the growth stage of the startups.

The April-June quarter saw only four unicorns -- neo banking firm Open, SaaS platform LeadSquared, edtech start-up PhysicsWallah and online beauty products marketplace Purplle.

Open became the first neo-banking unicorn after raising USD 50 million in Series D funding from IIFL.

LeadSquared raised USD 153 million in Series C funding from WestBridge Capital to become a unicorn, while PhysicsWallah raised USD 100 million in its Series A funding from Westbridge and GSV Ventures. Purplle raised USD 34 million as part of its Series E funding round from Paramark Ventures.