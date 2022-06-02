Startups will determine India's future economy: Dr Jitendra

The Union Minister said that similarly the dairy sector in India needed more and more Amul type of success stories and called for innovative Start-ups to take a lead and make India as the largest exporter of milk products. He said that Australia had the biggest start-up projects in the dairy sector and Indian entrepreneurs should learn and incubate innovative practices.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that after the unlocking of the Indian Space sector in the recent past by the Modi government, 60 StartUps registered with ISRO having proposals varying from nano-satellite, launch vehicle, debris management to ground systems and research.

He said that ever since PM Modi had announced "Start-Up India, Stand-Up India" from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day address of 2015, it picked up in a big way in across the country and now there were multiple efforts from the government’s end to push for more start-ups to come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He informed the audience quoting government data that nearly 50 percent of the recognised start-ups in India were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.