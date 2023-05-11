State Taxes Deptt Enforcement (Central) Kashmir realises Rs 25.34 lakh from erring

Srinagar: The State Taxes Department Enforcement (Central) Kashmir has realised a penalty amount of Rs. 25,34,808, which is by far the highest single penalty realised by the office under the Jammu and Kashmir GST Act, 2017 against one loaded goods vehicle for failing to produce any documents as required to be accompanying the goods on movement/ transit.

The vehicle bearing No. JK01AD 3557 was apprehended on a tip-off by a team of officers led by Assistant Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, Shabnam Rashid and comprising of inspectors, SIs/ Guards of the central Enforcement Wing, during a Nakka laid on NH-44 between Hyderpora Bye-Pass and Batamaloo Bye-Pass.