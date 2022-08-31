SUCCESS STORY | ‘Mumkin helping youth to become self-reliant’

Shopian: Mumkin, a customized livelihood generation scheme of Mission Youth turned out to be a saviour for Hatib Javaid of Memendar, Shopian who always aspired to become self-reliant by becoming self-employed to secure a respectable livelihood that could fulfil the needs of his family.

Earlier, working as a daily wage labourer, Hatib could hardly bear the expenses of his family with meagre earnings.

“Sometimes I would not get work for many days and all my savings dried up those days, and this feeling of not being able to save money for my dream of being self-reliant by becoming self-employed had left me depressed”, said Hatib.