Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on pleas seeking setting up of GST Tribunal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking directions for constituting the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal on utmost priority basis in the interest of justice.
A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli directed that the Centre should file a response to a plea of the Revenue Bar Association and others.
Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in the matter, said that in the plea of the Revenue Bar Association, apart from setting up the tribunal, they want that lawyers should also be considered for the post of judicial member in the tribunal.
Advocate Amit Sahni in his PIL has sought direction to the Centre to constitute the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal in New Delhi on an utmost priority basis and as early as possible in the interest of justice.
He said in his plea, "That in 2016, the GST Bill was passed in both the houses of Parliament, and from July 1, the Central Goods and Services Act (the CGST Act) came into force. Section 109 of the Act mandates the constitution of a GST Appellate Tribunal which is not constituted even after years of the Act being in existence".
The plea said that by passing CGST Order, 2019 dated December 3, 2019, the Government, on the recommendation of the GST Council, extended the limitation period to file an appeal against the order/direction passed by the Appellate/Revisional Authority from three months to the time till the President or the State President of the Appellate tribunal enters the office.