Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on pleas seeking setting up of GST Tribunal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response on a batch of pleas seeking directions for constituting the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal on utmost priority basis in the interest of justice.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli directed that the Centre should file a response to a plea of the Revenue Bar Association and others.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in the matter, said that in the plea of the Revenue Bar Association, apart from setting up the tribunal, they want that lawyers should also be considered for the post of judicial member in the tribunal.