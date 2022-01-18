TAAK discusses tourism promotion with officials

Srinagar: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK ) on Tuesday held an interactive meeting with Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. GN Itoo and Additional Secretary Tourism Raja Waseem here in Srinagar.
As per the statement issued by the association, during the meeting, Dr GN Itoo said appreciated the role of TAAK in the promotion of the tourism sector.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir said Kashmir has huge potential for the international market and LG Administration is keen to promote it at the international level.
He said the department will provide every support to the travel and hospitality sector in tapping the international markets, especially the Middle East.
The Director of Tourism further said the government is also ramping up infrastructure especially wayside facilities to cater to the needs of travelers, especially foreigners. He said the department has made untiring efforts in the promotion of Kashmir as the country's top tourism destination.
"With our sustained tourism promotional campaigns within and outside the country, J&K is being looked after as the model for tourism promotion by other bigger states," said GN Itoo.
While appreciating the role of TAAK, the Director of Tourism Kashmir sought various suggestions from the association members in tapping the domestic and international markets.
Additional Secretary Tourism Raja Waseem who also spoke on the occasion said besides leisure tourism, adventure, MICE, golf, and wedding tourism need to be promoted vigorously.
Waseem Reja said the department is working closely with the travel trade organisations and consider them as an extended family in the promotion of the tourism sector.
The interactive session was held post-Executive Committee Meeting of the TAAK which was chaired by its President Farooq Kuthoo.
Earlier, Kuthoo briefed the Director Tourism and Addl Secretary Tourism about the functioning of the Association in the tourism promotion.
He appreciated the department of tourism for its innovative ways of tourism promotional campaigns and assured his full support to the department in its endeavor to make the J&K the top tourist destination of the country.