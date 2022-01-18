TAAK discusses tourism promotion with officials

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir said Kashmir has huge potential for the international market and LG Administration is keen to promote it at the international level.

He said the department will provide every support to the travel and hospitality sector in tapping the international markets, especially the Middle East.

The Director of Tourism further said the government is also ramping up infrastructure especially wayside facilities to cater to the needs of travelers, especially foreigners. He said the department has made untiring efforts in the promotion of Kashmir as the country's top tourism destination.