TAAK seeks withdrawal of restrictions on movement of tourists

Srinagar: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has appealed to the LG administration to impress upon the authorities to issue a formal order withdrawing the restrictions on the movement of the tourists placed in view of the Annual Amarnath Yatra.

In a statement, TAAK said the sudden restrictions announced before the resumption of the Amarnath Yatra has affected cancellation of the tour programmes by the tourists and also caused a dip in the tourist arrivals in the month of July and August.