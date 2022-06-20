'Tejaswini Scheme empowering J&K women through self-employment'

Srinagar: Tejaswini Scheme is providing financial assistance to the young women of J&K for setting up gainful self-employment ventures, suited to their skills, training, aptitude and local conditions.

To empower and encourage women for income generation for activities either in manufacturing/ service/ trading/ small business etc, J&K Government is facilitating soft finance for setting up new unit/enterprises or for expansion/modernization of existing units.

Pertinently, the scheme launched by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in June 2021 is a start-up funding programme for adolescents and young women of the UT making them empowered and self-dependent through their own business ventures.

The broad aim of the scheme is to provide financial assistance to the young women of 18 to 35 years of age for setting up gainful self-employment ventures, suited to their skills, training, aptitude and local conditions.

Under the scheme, female entrepreneurs shall be facilitated to avail financial assistance under Mudra from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5 lakh.