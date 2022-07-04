Terrace Farming Gains popularity in Shopian

Unlike other farmers in her locality, Mehbooba does not go to her farm to cultivate vegetables. Instead, she climbs a few flights leading to her rooftop.

Mehbooba (40), a resident of placid Maldera village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, has taken to terrace farming a couple of years ago. Her rooftop spreading around 1200 sq. ft is dotted with multiple poly bags and plastic cases holding different types of vegetables.

Mehbooba grows both conventional and exotic varieties of vegetables, which not only provide enough for her family but also supplement her family's income.