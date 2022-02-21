THE BLOOM BAKERS | ‘Perseverance is key to success in business’

"The experience we have gained at our Delhi outlet helped us in churning out new products with value addition to already available products in the market. It helped us to reach consumers at a rapid pace. Though initially, we were only dealing with home delivery of bakery items, then, later on, we started supplying our products to supermarkets. After receiving a good response we established our factor and after some time an outlet in Shalimar where we received a good response.

" It was not easy, because of the COVID pandemic we had to keep ourselves motivated and at the same don't let our new venture get trampled by the situation. We tread cautiously. Expertise which I, along with my brother gained at our Gurgaon venture helped a lot, we introduced our products, new designs which struck a chord with consumers and the result is that demand for our products has witnessed a constant upward trend.