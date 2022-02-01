Tourism | An undisputable allurement for tourists in J&K

Jammu: If there is a paradise on earth, it is here, it is here, it is hereî.

This Persian couplet itself defines the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir when it comes to the Tourism potential of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir encompass tropical, subtropical and temperate climatic weather patterns, which therefore make it distinct from other parts of the country. A huge trans Himalayan landscape presents a diverse socio- geographical landscape to the onlookers and visitors.

The Himalayas, the young fold mountains of the world with snow cladded peaks throughout the year and also home to the highest peak of the world offer a wider platform for adventurous activities here and they form an indisputable source of allurement to the visitors from other Indian states and foreign countries as well.