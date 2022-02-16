Tourism deptt, KU launch capacity building prog for tourism stakeholders

Srinagar: A four day capacity building programme for tourism stakeholders commenced here today.
The programme is being jointly organized by the Department of Tourism and the University of Kashmir in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Tourism.
Dean, Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Masoodi; Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo; Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and other academicians from the University and officers from Tourism Department besides stakeholders were present in the inaugural function.
In his inaugural remarks, Prof. Farooq Masoodi underlined the need for supplementing trade experiences with academic inputs for better results and satisfying experiences. He hoped that more such interactive sessions would be held for the stakeholders to keep them abreast with changing trade patterns and practices.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo in his opening remarks gave a resume of initiatives taken by the Department for the handholding of tourism stakeholders in the wake of Covid pandemic during the last two years.
He said the Department carried out a vaccination drive among all the segments of the tourism trade which gave enough confidence to tourists and the results were for anyone to decipher.
The Director Tourism reminded the stakeholders of sticking to age-old traditions of hospitality and fair practice if they want to maintain the edge among the competing tourism markets in the country. He hoped with today’s capacity building programme, the stakeholders would be benefitted in terms of latest trade practices, post-Covid precautions and the traditional courtesies the place has been known world over.
Earlier, programme coordinator, Dr. Shahnawaz briefed the audience about course modules and sessions of the programme.