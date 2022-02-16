Tourism deptt, KU launch capacity building prog for tourism stakeholders

In his inaugural remarks, Prof. Farooq Masoodi underlined the need for supplementing trade experiences with academic inputs for better results and satisfying experiences. He hoped that more such interactive sessions would be held for the stakeholders to keep them abreast with changing trade patterns and practices.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo in his opening remarks gave a resume of initiatives taken by the Department for the handholding of tourism stakeholders in the wake of Covid pandemic during the last two years.

He said the Department carried out a vaccination drive among all the segments of the tourism trade which gave enough confidence to tourists and the results were for anyone to decipher.