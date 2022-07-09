Tourism Secy, DCs, CEOs discuss issues related to tourism sector

Srinagar: Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez held a meeting with several Deputy Commissioners to discuss the issues of the tourism sector and evolve a synergic mechanism between Tourism Department and respective districts administrations.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo; Chief Executive Officers of Tourism Development Authorities and several senior officers were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, Sarmad Hafeez sought cooperation of the DCs in the execution of the recently notified Homestay/ Paying Guest House guidelines so that desirous people of these areas can take benefit of the scheme which is expected to upscale the livelihood opportunities manifold.
The Tourism Secretary also sought support from the respective district administrations in keeping the tourism destinations and highways leading upto them clean. Improving other tourism services and tourist footfall to these destinations also came up for discussion.