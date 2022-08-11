Tourism Secy launches TAFI’s J&K Chapter

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez inaugurated the Travel Agents Federation of India's (TAFI) 12th Chapter in Jammu and Kashmir here.
Speaking at the launch, SarmadHafeez reiterated that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has done exceedingly well in the past couple of years with several new initiatives taken to boost the tourism sector in the Union Territory.
He said the J&K Government recently launched a new policy of home stays wherein the department is targeting to enhance the bed capacity by 25,000 beds at different tourist resorts and locations across the UT.
He added that Jammu & Kashmir is known for its hospitality all over the world and urged the TAFI to help in disseminating a positive message to the outside world and showcase Kashmir to the outside world in a proper context.
He also congratulated the J&K Chapter and its new team and hoped that the relationship would open new horizons to promote tourism of Jammu and Kashmir.
Manzoor Pakhtoon was, on the occasion, unanimously elected as the first president of 12th Chapter of TAFI for Jammu and Kashmir Chapter.
In his address, President TAFI, Ajay Prakash termed the opening of 12th Chapter of TAFI in J&K as a historic day and added that with the launch of a new chapter a vibrant, active and contributing chapter has come into being.