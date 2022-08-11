Tourism Secy launches TAFI’s J&K Chapter

Srinagar: Secretary Tourism, SarmadHafeez inaugurated the Travel Agents Federation of India's (TAFI) 12th Chapter in Jammu and Kashmir here.

Speaking at the launch, SarmadHafeez reiterated that tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has done exceedingly well in the past couple of years with several new initiatives taken to boost the tourism sector in the Union Territory.

He said the J&K Government recently launched a new policy of home stays wherein the department is targeting to enhance the bed capacity by 25,000 beds at different tourist resorts and locations across the UT.