T&P, C-DAC hold interactive session with NIT students

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's Department of Training and Placements, (T&P) in association with C-DAC Srinagar on Thursday organised a joint interactive session with the final year Civil Engineering students on the campus.

According to a statement issued here, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. It aims to develop and nurture the young professionals and students of Jammu and Kashmir with the advent of the C-DAC project in Srinagar, J&K.

Omar Khalil and Er. Irfan Reshi from C-DAC interacted with the final year CE students regarding the same as well as other career opportunities in multiple sectors.