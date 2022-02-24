T&P, C-DAC hold interactive session with NIT students

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar's Department of Training and Placements, (T&P) in association with C-DAC Srinagar on Thursday organised a joint interactive session with the final year Civil Engineering students on the campus.
According to a statement issued here, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is a Scientific Society of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. It aims to develop and nurture the young professionals and students of Jammu and Kashmir with the advent of the C-DAC project in Srinagar, J&K.
Omar Khalil and Er. Irfan Reshi from C-DAC interacted with the final year CE students regarding the same as well as other career opportunities in multiple sectors.
Khalil is the overall supervisor of the C-DAC Srinagar Project said there is an increasing demand for the versatility of skills in the current corporate world.
He also highlighted the transition from college to corporate, gave a detailed account regarding how the students should approach post-graduation life and the mindset for the same.
Khalil said C-DAC has emerged as a premier R&D organization in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to changes in the market need in selected foundation areas.
He said they have recently launched a fresh project in Srinagar and will operate from NIT Srinagar.
While Er. Reshi spoke about the importance of technology in the current civil engineering circuit and advised the students on how to keep up-to-date with the latest technological developments.
Being a part of PWD (R&B), he also briefed the students about the opportunities in the government and private sectors.
Director NIT Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal in his message said such events inspire the students to accelerate in their careers, fields and are important for their all-round development.
"Despite various challenges last year, the Training and Placement Department led by Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar played a vital role in placements and prepared students for internships also in well-reputed companies,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said in the rapidly changing ecosystem, it is very important to focus on the skills and knowledge that are relevant to the future.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said the 'Department of Training and Placement' provides a vibrant platform to young students and later supports them in building their careers across the globe.
"NIT Srinagar will continue to support such activities on the campus for the benefit of its student community," he said adding that more such events will be held in the future.
Head, Department of Training and Placements, Dr. Obbu Chandrasekhar briefed the guests and the students regarding the recent success of the Department with more than 400 students being placed in various well-reputed organizations during the current Placement drive.