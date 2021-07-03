Traders demand extended business hours to tide over losses

Srinagar: The restricted business hours following the relaxation in lockdown is continuing to hit businesses in Kashmir, traders say.

The traders association particularly associated with non-essential business say that the impact on non-essential businesses continue to remain huge in Kashmir. Trade bodies said that in order to help them accelerate their business, they need some instant breathers like extension in business hours. After the relaxation in partial lockdown as the businesses are open with some restrictions, the markets continue to stay closed on weekends.

FarhanKitab, who heads the Kashmir Retailer's Association (KRA) said that keeping the markets open on Saturdays can be one of the relaxations that they require instantly.