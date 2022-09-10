TRAFFIC HURDLES ON SRINAGAR-JAMMU NATIONAL HIGHWAY | Kashmir Fruit Growers seek LG’s intervention

“It is unfortunate that due to off and on shooting stones at various spots on Srinagar–Jammu National Highway (NH44) the Governor’s Administration has allowed one-way traffic so that repairment work of the road is carried on which is appreciated however the traffic from Valley towards Jammu is allowed only for 3-4 hours and thereafter are not allowed to move forward.

It is not possible to pass the fruit loaded trucks within the shortest period of 3-4 hours with the result apple/pear loaded trucks are stopped in the way for 2-3 days resulting the apple/pear crop load gets boiled and damaged”, the joint statement said.

“It may be pertinent to add it here that there is not sufficient demand of apple/pear crop in the markets nowadays, the Fruit Growers of the Valley have, therefore, apprehension of heavy losses. The stoppage of Fruit loaded trucks for 2-3 days on the way on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH44) adds more miseries due to the late arrival of their apple crop to respective destinations.

Since the harvesting season of apple crop is presently under active process and the number of apple loaded trucks will raise day by day and if due attention for quick transportation of apple crop is not considered there is every apprehension of heavy losses to Fruit Growers of the Valley”, the statement further said.

According to the aforementioned circumstances, the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Cum Dealers Union is of the opinion that the fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir Valley intended for a variety of national destinations should kindly be permitted to travel daily from 11:00 am to 3:30 am the following day so that all of the fruit-laden trucks could arrive at their respective destinations on time.