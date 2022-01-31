Transfer of CDI to I&C deptt will build synergies: FCIK

Srinagar: Federation Chamber of Industries (FCIK) has welcomed the transfer of administrative control of the Craft Development Institute (CDI) to the Industries and Commerce Department for promoting GI tagging of J&K arts and crafts.

In a statement, FCIK President, Shahid Kamili said that previously the Craft Development Institute has protected the artisans through authentic trade of genuine pashmina-based handicrafts and handloom products in the market.