Transforming J&K | Budget 2022-23: A step towards boosting infrastructure, economy for J&K

This budget has been amicably drafted to benefit all sections of Society keeping an empathetic approach. This budget will speed up the development works in the Nation and will also boost up the employment opportunities for the youth.

With a total outlay of 39.45 lakh crore, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been granted Rs. 35,581.44 crore as a part of the Central Government’s assistance, grants and loans for the financial year of 2022-23, which is very significant in terms of the developmental aspects for the Union Territory.

In the previous years, a total of 34,704 crore was granted to Jammu and Kashmir. So there has been an increase of Rs 877 crore in budget from last year which is indeed a significant development for the entire Jammu and Kashmir.