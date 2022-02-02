Transforming J&K | Good Governance: Hallmark of the present J&K administration

Jammu: Good governance is the process of how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources and guarantee the realization of human rights in a manner essentially free of abuse and corruption and with due regard for the rule of law.

It is the power exercised for the management of a countryís economic and social resources for development.

The concept of Good Governance mainly revolves on the concept of responsibility of governments and governing bodies to meet the necessities of the masses as opposed to select groups in the society.

Participation, Rule of Law, Transparency, Responsiveness, Consensus orientation, Equity, Effectiveness and Efficiency, Accountability and Strategic vision form the core of good governance.

Good governance is of utmost significance in local governments. It tries to increase engagement between local government and common citizens in order to get the best alternatives that serve the people. Three institutions can be reformed to promote good governance: the state, private sector and civil society. It generates an environment which fosters strong and equitable development and it is also essential for sound economic policies.