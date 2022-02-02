Transforming J&K | Good Governance: Hallmark of the present J&K administration

Jammu: Good governance is the process of how public institutions conduct public affairs and manage public resources and guarantee the realization of human rights in a manner essentially free of abuse and corruption and with due regard for the rule of law.
It is the power exercised for the management of a countryís economic and social resources for development.
The concept of Good Governance mainly revolves on the concept of responsibility of governments and governing bodies to meet the necessities of the masses as opposed to select groups in the society.
Participation, Rule of Law, Transparency, Responsiveness, Consensus orientation, Equity, Effectiveness and Efficiency, Accountability and Strategic vision form the core of good governance.
Good governance is of utmost significance in local governments. It tries to increase engagement between local government and common citizens in order to get the best alternatives that serve the people. Three institutions can be reformed to promote good governance: the state, private sector and civil society. It generates an environment which fosters strong and equitable development and it is also essential for sound economic policies.
In the recent years, Good Governance has been the hallmark of Jammu and Kashmir Administration. Several remarkable initiatives have been launched by the government under Good Governance.
Be it, Back to Village, My Town My Pride, Jan Sunwai Abhiyan and other, launched by LGís in J&K in recent years, have proven to be the major success for creating a ëPeople Centric-Responsive Administration' here.
These programmes have been appreciated throughout the country as it aimed at energising the Grassroots democracy and empowering the Panchayats as well as people.
In the Good Governance Index, Jammu and Kashmir has registered an increase of 3.7% in good governance indicators from 2019 to 2021.
Substantial performances have been witnessed in Commerce and Industry, Agriculture and Allied sectors, Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Judiciary and Public Safety Sectors.
Majority of the districts of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed growth in foodgrain production, horticulture, poultry, agriculture credit etc. Universal coverage has been accomplished in Kisan Credit Card, Soil Health Card scheme and Animal vaccination.
Moreover, momentous improvements have been reported in Ease of Doing Business, Tax collection, Skill training, Connectivity to rural habitations, Economic empowerment of women, Health insurance coverage and Housing for all. There has been refinement in conviction rates, disposal of court cases and boost in the proportion of women police personnel. Likewise, the Citizen-Centric Governance sector also witnessed impressive all round execution.
After getting appreciated for its performance under Good Governance Index, the J&K Administration in collaboration with Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), GoI recently launched District Good Governance Index for all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The district good governance index ranks the districts and presents their comparative picture before the masses.
Under this index, the policies, schemes and programs of the Central and State government are monitored at district level. It not only reinforces the district machinery but also makes districts result oriented and enhances their delivery apparatus. The District Good Governance Index has helped in determining the significance of various governance interventions at district level and provide a futuristic roadmap for upgrading district level governance with targeted interventions.
In another remarkable initiative of Good Governance, LGís Mulaqaat Program was launched to facilitate public/complainants who have filed grievances on JKIGRAMS to directly communicate with Lieutenant Governor. It has been successful as almost 100% grievances have been redressed raised through this platform.
In brief it can said that the present administration of J&K is mainly focusing on ëOn-The-Spotí grievance redressal, instantaneous delivery of goods and services to the masses and ëOn-The-Groundí speedy execution of People-Centric projects, which is being witnessed through the remarkable developmental works and projects that are currently going on across Jammu and Kashmir.