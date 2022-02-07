Transforming J&K | Tourist Village Network: A new hope for the rural economy

Srinagar: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is known all over the world for Tourism and the tourism sector is one of the main contributors to the GDP of J&K.

The Tourism Industry earns huge foreign exchange and provides employment to thousands of unemployed youth. In order to strengthen and tap the potential of the tourism sector here, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched the Tourist Village Network program under Mission Youth to ensure balanced and equitable development of the tourism sector across the length and breadth of the UT.

The government has launched this program to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.