Transworld Furtichem organises product launch, dealers’ meet

Srinagar, Mar 6 : A grand event of product launch and dealers' meet was organised by Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd at Dr Sir Mohammad Iqbal Convention Centre, Srinagar.
According to a press note, the Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd is the first indigenous producer of SOP and market leader in water soluble fertilizers.
Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd launched four products during this event.
The products launched are Blusol, Calcizinc, XCell Biostimulant and Complesal range of products.
Andreas Theisen- Communication Manager APAC, Aglukon, Germany and Jojo Criador - Regional Technical Sales Manager- Asia Pacific, Kelp Products International (Pty) Ltd. Cape Town, South Africa, inaugurated the event.
Yogesh Chandra- Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Transworld Furtichem Pvt Ltd explained the salient features of all the products and their importance in Apple orchard. He also briefed about the sales and marketing activities of fertilizers in India.
The Apple experts and Chief guests Andreas Theisen from Aglukon, Germany and Jojo Coriador from Kelp, South Africa delivered a technical session on importance of nutrient management for better yield and quality in apples.
A lucky draw contest was also organised in association Wular Candles, Srinagar, which was hosted by Mr. Ovais Janwari. Wular Candles is a company dealing in Agro chemicals since 1978.
More than 300 dealers attended the event.