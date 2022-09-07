Trends showroom inaugurated in Budgam

Srinagar: Reliance Retail’s Trends, India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessory speciality chain, has announced the opening of a new store in Budgam.

According to a statement issued here, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach; connecting with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond and; is India’s favourite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends store at Budgam boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.