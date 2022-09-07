Trends showroom inaugurated in Budgam

Srinagar: Reliance Retail’s Trends, India’s largest and fastest-growing apparel and accessory speciality chain, has announced the opening of a new store in Budgam.
According to a statement issued here, Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach; connecting with consumers in India – right from Metros, and mini-metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond and; is India’s favourite fashion shopping destination.
The Trends store at Budgam boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money.
Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids’ Wear and Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices, the statement reads.
“This 10,000 sq. ft store, which is the first store in the Budgam town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices: - Shop for Rs.3499 and get an exciting gift at Rs.199 not only that the customers will also get coupons worth Rs.1500 absolutely free on the purchase of Rs 2999,” the statement reads.