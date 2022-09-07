TUCSON, Venue N Line launched at HK Hyundai

Srinagar: HK Hyundai, today launched the all-new Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Venue N Line at their dealership at Athwajan bypass Srinagar.

Managing Director of HK Hyundai, Umar Yaqoob Mir launched the new Hyundai TUCSON and Hyundai Venue N Line in presence of Riyaz Ahmad Wani (Cluster Head, J&K Bank), Zahoor Ahmad (Branch Manager, J&K Bank Pantha Chowk) other valuable directors of HK Group and various Media Groups, Radio Partners, Business Personals, Bankers and financers joined the launching event

During the launch, Umar Yaqoob Mir, Managing Director of HK Hyundai Said. “The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is a revolution in design. Sophisticated and progressive, it’s the SUV taking modern aesthetics to the next level.

Truly, the cutting-edge SUV design with futuristic technology. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is crafted to meet and exceed the aspirations of new age luxury seekers and those who actively embrace the integration of most advanced global technologies, stunning modern design and enthralling performance in their lifestyles.”