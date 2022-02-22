Ukraine situation, crude prices posing challenge to financial stability: Sitharaman

"It is difficult to say how it (crude prices) will go. Even today, in the FSDC, when we were looking at the challenges which are posed for financial stability, crude was one of the things. International worrisome situations where we actually voiced that we want a diplomatic solution for the situation that is developing in Ukraine... All these are headwinds,” Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to the financial capital, said.

She said the brent has touched over USD 96 per barrel on Tuesday and added that the country is keeping a watch on the same. The finance minister said the oil marketing companies will take a call on the retail prices.