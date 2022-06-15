UKRAINE WAR FALLOUT: ‘Oil companies reduce quota to fuel retail outlets’

Srinagar: Oil Market Companies have reduced fuel supplies to retail outlets leading to an unusual rush of consumers across the Kashmir division.

A senior executive of OMC informed Greater Kashmir that there is no shortage of supply, “but they have been instructed to reduce the quota which used to supply retail outlets as these companies are incurring huge financial losses due to bulging crude oil prices.”

This has resulted in an unusual rush outside fuel outlets as the news spread across the country and also in Kashmir long queues were witnessed outside the petroleum outlets in Srinagar City.