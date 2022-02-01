Union Budget 2022-23 | Didn’t raise taxes, Capex to provide employment opportunities: FM

New Delhi: The Centre's big capital expenditure push in FY23 will create employment and growth opportunities in the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Accordingly, the Union Budget FY23 presented in the Parliament on Tuesday provided a massive outlay of Rs 7.50 lakh crore for capital expenditure to sustain the high growth rate.

The Budget 2022-23 proposed to increase the capital budget outlay by over 35 percent from Rs 5.54 lakh crore in FY22.