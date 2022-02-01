Union Budget to boost consumption, FMCG sector

New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2022-23 has several initiatives which can boost the FMCG industry as it is seen as boosting consumption.

Ahmed ElSheikh, President, PepsiCo India said that reviving economic growth, increasing consumption, and fostering investment to fuel post-pandemic growth have been key objectives for the government, and the Union Budget 2022 reflects this very intent. This year's Union Budget lays forth a vision for India at 100 years.

The Government is leading from the front by raising public sector spending to keep the economic recovery on track. Digitization combined with infrastructural creation will accelerate economic development, stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship and will enhance living standards while keeping sustainability at its core.