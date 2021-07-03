Union Joint Secretary Silks reviews functioning of Sericulture department

Srinagar: The Union Joint Secretary (Silks), Ministry of Textiles (MoT), Sanjay Sharan today took a review meeting of the Sericultural Activities in the meeting hall of Directorate of Sericulture, here. He also visited high potential vegetable clusters of Maloora, Sub Division Srinagar

Director Sericulture, J&K, Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, Director, CSR&TI, Pampore, Additional Director, SDID, Kashmir, Project Executive Officers, District Sericulture Officers, Silk entrepreneurs and farmers associated with the industry attended the meet.

On the occasion, the Director J&K, Sericulture briefed the Joint Secretary about the functioning of the department and gave a PowerPoint presentation of various schemes and programmes being implemented by the department in the UT of J&K.