Union Joint Secretary Silks reviews functioning of Sericulture department

Srinagar: The Union Joint Secretary (Silks), Ministry of Textiles (MoT), Sanjay Sharan today took a review meeting of the Sericultural Activities in the meeting hall of Directorate of Sericulture, here. He also visited high potential vegetable clusters of Maloora, Sub Division Srinagar
Director Sericulture, J&K, Manzoor Ahmad Qadiri, Director, CSR&TI, Pampore, Additional Director, SDID, Kashmir, Project Executive Officers, District Sericulture Officers, Silk entrepreneurs and farmers associated with the industry attended the meet.
On the occasion, the Director J&K, Sericulture briefed the Joint Secretary about the functioning of the department and gave a PowerPoint presentation of various schemes and programmes being implemented by the department in the UT of J&K.
The Farmers and the entrepreneurs raised different issues being confronted by them in running their respective sericultural activities.
The Joint Secretary (Silks) gave a patient hearing to the issues raised by main stakeholders viz. cocoon growers and silk entrepreneurs with the assurance that their issues will be addressed to their satisfaction.
Sharan lauded the department for various initiatives taken by the department to upgrade and develop the sector to new heights.
Meanwhile during his visit to potential vegetable clusters of Maloora, Sub Division Srinagar, he said that organic cultivation of vegetables and other crops would play a key role towards preserving the biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance in the region . He said this is an eco friendly form of farming and is economically sustainable.
During the visit, while interacting with the farmers, Additional Secretary asked the farmers for keeping themselves in constant touch with the Department of Agriculture to avail benefit of latest technological interventions in the field and get themselves updated with the farmer friendly schemes launched by Government of India for their welfare.
Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar, informed the Additional Secretary about the progress on implementation of various centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programs. He highlighted the achievements viz a viz organic vegetable cluster, introduction of micro irrigation under the concept of more crop per drop and related initiatives.