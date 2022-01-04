Untaxed Iranian apple fallout | ‘3 crore apple boxes lying unsold in Kashmir’

An apex body of fruit growers and dealers of Kashmir in its communiqué to Prime Minister Modi has narrated the sordid tale of losses they are incurring due to the illegal import of Iranian apples into Indian markets thereby resulting in a dip in demand for local apple produce as a result of which over 3 crore apple boxes are lying unsold in Kashmir division.

“Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Union is an apex body of all fruit growers associations of Kashmir. Your good self is well aware that India is one of the world’s largest producers of Apple and about 70 percent of households in the UT of J&K are directly and indirectly dependent on this sector. Apple industry is the backbone of economies of both J&K (UT) and Himachal Pradesh,” reads a letter addressed to PM Modi.