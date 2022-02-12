Unwinding of lockdowns, RBI's accommodative stance to boost industrial output

Mumbai: Unwinding of lockdown restrictions as well as RBI's monetary policy stance are expected to boost India's industrial output.

Notably, subdued manufacturing growth, as well as an unfavorable base, eased India's industrial output sequentially as well as on a year-on-year basis in December 2021.

Last Friday, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for December 2021 rose by only 0.4 percent from a rise of 1.34 percent reported for November 2021.