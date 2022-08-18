Use of advanced technology to increase farmers' income manifold: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday maintained that the use of advanced technology like artificial intelligence and other practices can increase the farmer's income manifold. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Steering Committee for Digital Agriculture Mission (Agristack) to discuss the mission’s implementation here.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Financial Commissioner Revenue, Commissioner Secretaries of Forest, Ecology & Environment, Rural Development Department, Revenue Department, Information Technology Department, Vice Chancellors of SKAUST Jammu/Kashmir, Director Ecology, Environment & Remote Sensing, Director Rural Development Department Jammu/Kashmir, Director Agriculture Production & farmers’ Welfare Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through online mode.

Dr Mehta stated that the Agristack is the platform that can actually revolutionize the Agriculture sector. He made out that the introduction of modern technology aided by the globally acclaimed practices can give us extraordinary results in terms of both the quality and quantity of our produce.