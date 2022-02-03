Waiving 50% passenger tax progressive move: CCIJ

Jammu: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu (CCIJ) on Thursday termed the move of J&K administration to waive off 50 percent passenger tax chargeable on various vehicles for one year as progressive.
It demanded that the same should be abolished in J&K UT as it was not applicable in other Union Territories of the country.
In a meeting held here today at the Chamber House chaired by president CCI Jammu Arun Gupta, all the office bearers welcomed the recent decisions of the Administrative Council headed by the LG Manoj Sinha, particularly the move to waive off 50 percent passenger tax chargeable on various vehicles for one year from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021 asserting that the same would address genuine demand of operators of commercial vehicles.
The Jammu Chamber appealed to the government to abolish the passenger tax once and for all as the same was not applicable in other UTs of the country.
The Chamber also appreciated the LG Manoj Sinha for constituting a 3-tier committee to demarcate "Gair Mumkin Khad" especially in 3 districts including Jammu, Kathua and Samba and for seeking a report within three months.
Arun Gupta appealed to the J&K administration to completely lift all the restrictions which were hampering the business activity in Jammu province as the same had become significant to ensure sustenance of the businessmen fraternity in the region.