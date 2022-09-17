We’ve been reduced to distressed community: Trade body

“We are here to remind the powers that be to fulfill the long-pending demands of this dying business community of the country. Since last year we have had better tourism compared to last many years but at the end of the day, what percentage of GDP is this sector? Had there not been these unprecedented situations over the last 30 years, we would not have here. We would instead have been in our respective establishments,” the statement said.

“We understand that after COVID-19, the financial situation around the world has worsened but our worries and concerns are much before COVID and keep continuing after COVID-19. We have been requesting the successive governments of both the country as well as J&K to sit with us, hear us, and get our issues resolved for the better future of the business community which will, in turn, contribute towards growth, development, and economical prosperity of the country.”

The Joint expressed gratitude to those who had supported them, especially the media for helping them time and again make their voices heard.