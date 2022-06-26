WIRTGEN group showcases road, mineral technologies at Srinagar

Srinagar: WIRTGEN group alongwith their authorised dealer MAKROO Motor Company together organised a customer meeting at the Kashmir International Conference centre to showcase the latest technologies available on the road construction sector.
As per the statement, the event was attended by esteemed contractors and construction companies, as well as members of the hot mix plant association.
"The display of HAMM compactors HC119i and HD99i, alongwith specialist talk on the WIRTGEN GROUP’s Road and Mineral Technologies business provided practical insights into the latest developments in the fields of paving and compaction."
"The WIRTGEN GROUP is the world market leader in mobile Road Construction and Road Rehabilitation equipment, incorporating five strong brands: WIRTGEN, VÖGELE, HAMM, KLEEMANN and BENNINGHOVEN. As technological leaders, we offer our customers mobile machine solutions for road construction and road rehabilitation, plants for mining and processing minerals or recycling material and the production of asphalt. The WIRTGEN GROUP, through its technical expertise and innovation leadership, is ideally placed to provide end-to-end solutions from supplying the most innovative machines to customers," reads the statement.