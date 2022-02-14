Won't allow sale of unregistered pesticides: DG Horticulture

Srinagar: The Department of Horticulture today initiated a Kashmir-wide campaign against the sale of counterfeit and spurious pesticides.
Taking the lead, Director General (DG) Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat accompanied by the Enforcement Wing of the department visited Magam, area of district Budgam and inspected various pesticide outlets/stores.
Expressing his views, DG said that guarding the farmersí interests on and off the field is the prime objective of the department and therefore the department is keeping a close vigil on the movement of inputs like insecticides/pesticides ensuring that farmers get the genuine products which have a major impact on the overall success of the Horticulture Industry.
He further added that no unregistered product shall be allowed for sale and any violation in this regard shall strictly be dealt with as per the Insecticide Act 1968 and the sanctity of the act will be upheld and will be implemented in letter and spirit.
DG Horticulture also visited many High-Density Apple orchards and appreciated the hard work of orchardists and field functionaries of the department.
Later, the Director-General visited the Armed Police Complex Parihaspora, Pattan.