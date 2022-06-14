World Conex 2022 exhibition inaugurated

Srinagar: World Conex Exhibition was inaugurated at Mustafabad in the Srinagar district.
As per the statement, there are more than 100 stalls where leading national and international companies are participating in this exhibition.
“This will be a very great event for the people of Kashmir, especially for the people who are involved in this business sector,” it adds.
Speaking on the occasion, Director of Olampia Exhibitions Private Limited S K Tripitia said “we are having a very great responsibility in this event and we will do such events as it provides a great opportunity to the people of the valley.”