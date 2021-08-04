Cabinet Secy reviews ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Srinagar, Aug 4: Chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’ to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba asked all the states and union territories to showcase region-specific accomplishments since 1947 to instill a sense of pride and to create a vision for ‘India@2047’.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Union Secretaries for Culture and Information and Broadcasting along with chief secretaries of all other states and union territories participated in the meeting.

He said that the Secretary, General Administration Department, and Secretary Culture were also present in the meeting.

The spokesman said that at the outset, Union Secretary Culture gave a detailed presentation on various aspects of ‘AzadiKaAmrutMohatsav’ and highlighted the status of participation from all states and union territories in the ongoing activities.

He said that the cabinet secretary asked the states and union territories to launch a people-intensive citizen campaign - ‘Jan Utsav, Jan KeDwara’ with an emphasis on “India’s glorious history and culture, technological development and digital intervention”.

“The campaign must aim at inclusive participation of the children, women, elderly, and Divyang from all regions of the states and union territories,” the cabinet secretary said.

The spokesman said that the states and union territories were asked to organise various commemoration activities for the event on five key themes of freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75, and resolve at 75.

“These activities will aim at raising awareness on freedom movement and struggles, stories of unsung heroes and freedom fighters, key milestones during the freedom struggle, and the ideas that inspired the struggle for independence,” the spokesman said.

He said that the cabinet secretary advised the states and union territories to capture achievements of villages and their extraordinary women, youth and diaspora for drawing inspiration from the exemplary contributions.

The spokesman said that the Union Home Secretary while interacting with the states and union territories asked them to focus on capturing future aspirations through respective visions of India at 2047, 100 years after independence in addition to celebrating the glorious past.