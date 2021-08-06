CAC holds first meet in Jammu

Srinagar, Aug 6: Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) held its first meeting at JKCA office Jammu on Thursday.

It was the first time that a three member panel of CAC held a meeting together after being appointed by JKCA Sub-Committee for the cricket affairs of JKCA.

The three member CAC which includes former J&K Ranji Trophy skipper and coach Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, former Ranji trophy skipper Ashwani Gupta and former women cricketer turned coach Roopali Slathia also met members of JKCA sub-committee including Mithun Manhas .

Besides appointing men’s, women’s selection committees, the CAC was formed to evolve norms for the fair and transparent process and also do a periodic review of the selectors, coaches, support staff, match officials and forward their recommendations to the Sub-Committee.