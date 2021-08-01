CASO in Rajouri village after IED recovery

Rajouri, Aug 1: Security forces on Sunday conducted a Cordon and Search Operation in Bathuni village located near Rajouri town.

Intensive searches were conducted consecutively for the second day following recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the area on Saturday morning.

Officials said, “A joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by army and police on Saturday morning during which the forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device that was kept under a culvert in Bathuni village along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway. The IED was later on destroyed through a controlled explosion by the bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the experts of the army.”

“The security forces carried out an extensive search operation in this area today also,” they added.

Officials said that joint search parties of army and police this morning cordoned the village and its adjoining area and conducted extensive searches that continued throughout the day.

They informed that during this operation the entire area of village Bathuni, including dense forest near GREF camp was thoroughly searched in order to find out any other explosive material or consignment of arms and ammunition.

The operation was, however, called off, late Sunday evening.