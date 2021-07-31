CASO in Shopian villages

Shopian, July 31: Security forces launched the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in many villages of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning. A police official said that columns of army, CRPF and police personnel laid a siege around Tchloo, Kutpora, Gadipora and Manzimpora villages of the district and carried out door to door searches.

The official said that army's 44 RR and CRPF personnel from 178 Battalion also surrounded the vast apple orchards in Barbugh village and launched a search operation.

Late Saturday evening, army's Ist RR and CRPF personnel also conducted searches in Zainpora village.

The search operations, according to the official, were launched after the forces were tipped off about the presence of militants in these areas.

All the operations were called off after no militant was found in these villages.