CBI registers cases against 2 private firms

Srinagar, July 29: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday registered two separate cases on the complaints of the Customs Departments against two private firms based in Srinagar and Delhi and others including a proprietor of a private firm based at Srinagar.

A statement of the CBI issued here said that the cases had been registered on the allegations of illegal export of 32 shawls containing guard hair of Tibetan Antelope (Shahtoosh).

It said that the export of such wildlife material was prohibited under the provisions of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The statement said that searches were conducted in the premises of both the firms in New Delhi and Srinagar that led to recovery of four shawls and incriminating documents.