CCA decided to reopen coaching centres from Aug 4

Srinagar, July 29: A meeting of the students, parents, teachers and Coaching Centers Association (CCA) was held Thursday in Srinagar in which all the stakeholders pressed the LG's administration to order the reopening of coaching centers as soon as possible.

A statement of CCA issued here said that the meeting was prompted by the parents who kept visiting the coaching centres for opening of the centres so that the students could restart their studies at least now as things had started normalising in every walk of life.

It said that the students and parents expressed surprise at the fact that on the one hand government was opening tourist places, parks, hotels, restaurants and all other such places where large crowds gather without even following Covid appropriate SOPs, on the other hand, most important organs of the society like schools, colleges and coaching centers were still closed for no justifiable reasons.

The statement said that the government was not taking any decision in this regard and it was telling upon the physical and psychological health of the youth.

It said that some people were of the opinion that due to this unending lockdown the student were falling prey to the menace of digital toxicity, drug addiction and even suicidal tendencies were rising among them.

The statement said that many students said that they had been suffering for many years now and had not been able to study on account of different situations and especially due to the Covid lockdown.

"One of the students emphasised the fact that the online classes can never be a substitute for on campus classes. Understanding the gravity of the situation and buckling under the pressure of the students and the parents, the CCA decided to reopen the classes from August 4 and has demanded that the government allow the classes and pass appropriate orders in this regard," the CCA statement said.

It quoted the chairman of the association as saying that the J&K administration should help the educational institutions restart like other parts of the country.

"Some of the parents said that even the Doctors Association of Kashmir had recommended reopening of the institutions. The students and the parents expected that the government would consider their demand positively and help the youth come out of the darkness and hopelessness," the statement said.