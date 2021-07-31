Celebrating Scholarship

Continuing with its endeavour to excel, the University of Kashmir held its 19th Convocation on July 27, 2021, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar. The Convocation address was delivered by Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble President of India who was the Chief Guest at this occasion whereas Sh. Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of the University of Kashmir presided over the Convocation. The Convocation Report was presented by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad whereas the proceedings were conducted by Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar of the University. In his report, Prof. Talat Ahmad highlighted the major achievements and milestones of the University of Kashmir ever since its previous convocation held on September 27, 2012.
The Controller of Examinations of the University of Kashmir, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo presented a total of 2,89,148 candidates for the award of various degrees that included 2,57,440 candidates for the award of Bachelors, 30014 for the award of Masters, 669 for the award of M.Phil. and 1025 candidates for the award of PhD degrees. Out of these, a total of 1,47,466 candidates were males (51%) whereas a total of 1,41,682 candidates were females (49%). On this occasion, a total of 88 gold medals were awarded to first-class first position holders of different Schools of the University, which included 9 sponsored gold medals awarded in the subjects of Persian, History, Kashmiri, Economics/Education, Law, Pharmacy and Commerce, 10 toppers in schools and 69 UG & PG Gold Medals.
The Convocation was also attended by the members of the Kashmir University Council, members of the Kashmir University Syndicate as well as the members of its Academic Council that includes all Deans of the Universities of Kashmir and Jammu, all heads of departments of the University of Kashmir, First Lady of India, Mrs Savita Kovind, Advisors to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary UT of J&K, former Chief Minister of J&K and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice-Chancellors of various universities of Kashmir and Jammu, Mayor of Srinagar, Principals of the Degree Colleges of Nawakadal, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pattan, Bijbehara, Bandipora, various officers of the Govt. of India and the officers of Govt of J&K, Directors of various government institutions and departments, faculty members and awardee students of the University of Kashmir graced the occasion with their august presence.
While delivering his Convocation Address, Hon’ble President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind applauded the University of Kashmir for making remarkable progress by awarding close to 3 lakh students including more than 2.5 lakh bachelors and more than 1,000 doctorates over the past eight years. Pointing towards the fact that about half of the students receiving degrees at the 19th convocation are women besides 70 per cent of gold medal winners being also women, Hon’ble President said, “It is not just a matter of satisfaction but also a matter of great pride for all of us that our daughters are ready to perform at the same level as our sons and sometimes even better”. He emphasized that it is this belief in equality and capabilities that needs to be nurtured among all women so that we can successfully build a “new India” – the country which is at the forefront of the comity of nations. “Building our human resources and infrastructure are the stepping stones to this higher ideal. As Kashmir has turned a new leaf, exciting new possibilities are opening up. The whole of India is watching you with admiration and pride. Kashmiri youth are scaling new heights in a variety of sectors, from civil services to sports and entrepreneurial ventures”, he added.
Hon’ble President of India in his convocation address expressed his satisfaction over the fact that some of the features of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) have already been implemented at the University of Kashmir. “Besides constituting a committee to devise a roadmap for the timely implementation of the policy, several academic courses have been realigned to meet the objectives of this policy”, he observed. Speaking about the issue of climate change, Hon’ble President reiterated that “climate change is the most critical challenge before humanity in this century. Global warming is making its impact everywhere, but nowhere is it more felt than in the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas”. He was delighted to note that Kashmir University has set up two centres of excellence in this direction – one of them devoted to Glaciology, and the other to Himalayan Biodiversity Documentation, Bio-prospection and Conservation. He expressed confidence that these two Centres of Excellence besides the National Himalayan Ice-core Laboratory would help Kashmir immensely, besides showing the world the way to combat climate challenges and nurturing nature.
Hon’ble President Kovind said that Kashmir’s spiritual and cultural influence has its imprints all across India. He added that many poets have tried to capture its beauty, calling it a paradise on earth, but it is ultimately beyond words since Kashmir is a place that defies all descriptions. Sh. Ram Nath Kovind further reiterated, “This valley surrounded by snow-clad mountains provided an ideal ambience for sages and seers, a couple of millennia ago, to enter into academic discourse and deliberations. It is impossible to write a history of Indian philosophy without referring to Kashmir’s significant contributions to it”. He said that one of the oldest manuscripts of the Rigveda was written in Kashmir and this is the most conducive region for the philosophies to prosper. “This is where great philosopher Abhinav Gupta wrote his expositions on aesthetics and methods for the realisation of God. Hinduism and Buddhism flourished in Kashmir, as did Islam and Sikhism after it arrived here in later centuries”, he said.
Hon’ble President of India expressed his desire to see Kashmir as a real paradise on earth. “Education is the cornerstone in the foundation of our nation-building. India has always prided itself in placing knowledge above all. We had great traditions in learning and Kashmir too has been home to some of them”, he remarked.
Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Manoj Sinha while thanking the Chief Guest and first Lady of India for accepting the invitation dwelled upon various challenges posed to the field of education that includes connecting education with our needs and demands in contemporary times and the need for fostering a stronger relationship and coordination between students and teachers. “Cultural sensitivity and scientific temper among new-age students is a need of the hour. The real meaning of education is to share what is there inside a teacher that is required for the transformation of ancient society into a modern society and a teacher alone can ensure this kind of transformation. Banking upon the glorious past of a nation, a teacher can steer it towards its bright future”, he said. He urged upon the students who are getting awarded in the Convocation to work zealously towards the construction, progress and development of their society and their nation as per the requirements of a post-pandemic world.
Sh. Manoj Sinha in his address commended the progress made by the University of Kashmir over the past few years particularly in areas of innovation-incubation, start-up and entrepreneurship development; and congratulated the Vice-Chancellor as well as the faculty members of the University for taking the University among the top 50 universities of the country and also expressed his desire to see Kashmir University among top 25 universities of the country in near future. Sh. Manoj Sinha expressed satisfaction that the girl students of Kashmir are excelling in the field of education throughout the country and congratulated 66 girls out of a total of 88 students who have been awarded gold medals in this convocation. He urged the educationists of Jammu and Kashmir to make individuality, innovation and new invention, besides cultural heritage and moral values, a part and parcel of education system in consonance with the objectives laid down under the New Education Policy of 2020. Quoting Amir Khusroo’s famous couplet about Kashmir as a “paradise on earth”, he called upon the students to work towards converting Kashmir into a paradise of higher values that can help bring transformation, prosperity and joy in peoples lives. He urged them to cherish these values and excel in their respective fields of specialization.
After delivering his Convocation Address, Chief Guest, Hon’ble President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind presented gold medals and certificates to a total of ten students that included seven females and three males. The vote of thanks was presented by the Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir and the first part of the convocation came to an end with the vocal recitation of the National Anthem and departure of the Hon’ble President and Hon’ble Chancellor from the convocation hall. Later during the second part of the convocation, gold medals and certificates were presented to the remaining candidates by the Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Sh. Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar in presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Talat Ahmad, Prof Nilofar Khan, Dean, Academic Affairs, Prof. Shabir Ahmad, Registrar, Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir and Controller of Examinations of the University of Kashmir on the dais. The Gold medals and certificates will be presented to the students of remaining batches from the year 2012 (when the 18th convocation of the University was held) onwards till date during the mini convocation that the University of Kashmir contemplates organizing in near future at its convocation hall of the University and the celebration of the scholarship shall thereby continue.
(Prof. Shabir Ahmad Bhat is Dean, Academic Affairs, University of Kashmir)