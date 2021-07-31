Celebrating Scholarship

Continuing with its endeavour to excel, the University of Kashmir held its 19th Convocation on July 27, 2021, at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar. The Convocation address was delivered by Sh. Ram Nath Kovind, Hon’ble President of India who was the Chief Guest at this occasion whereas Sh. Manoj Sinha, Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of the University of Kashmir presided over the Convocation. The Convocation Report was presented by the Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Talat Ahmad whereas the proceedings were conducted by Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar of the University. In his report, Prof. Talat Ahmad highlighted the major achievements and milestones of the University of Kashmir ever since its previous convocation held on September 27, 2012.

The Controller of Examinations of the University of Kashmir, Prof. Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo presented a total of 2,89,148 candidates for the award of various degrees that included 2,57,440 candidates for the award of Bachelors, 30014 for the award of Masters, 669 for the award of M.Phil. and 1025 candidates for the award of PhD degrees. Out of these, a total of 1,47,466 candidates were males (51%) whereas a total of 1,41,682 candidates were females (49%). On this occasion, a total of 88 gold medals were awarded to first-class first position holders of different Schools of the University, which included 9 sponsored gold medals awarded in the subjects of Persian, History, Kashmiri, Economics/Education, Law, Pharmacy and Commerce, 10 toppers in schools and 69 UG & PG Gold Medals.

The Convocation was also attended by the members of the Kashmir University Council, members of the Kashmir University Syndicate as well as the members of its Academic Council that includes all Deans of the Universities of Kashmir and Jammu, all heads of departments of the University of Kashmir, First Lady of India, Mrs Savita Kovind, Advisors to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary UT of J&K, former Chief Minister of J&K and Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice-Chancellors of various universities of Kashmir and Jammu, Mayor of Srinagar, Principals of the Degree Colleges of Nawakadal, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, Pattan, Bijbehara, Bandipora, various officers of the Govt. of India and the officers of Govt of J&K, Directors of various government institutions and departments, faculty members and awardee students of the University of Kashmir graced the occasion with their august presence.

While delivering his Convocation Address, Hon’ble President of India, Sh. Ram Nath Kovind applauded the University of Kashmir for making remarkable progress by awarding close to 3 lakh students including more than 2.5 lakh bachelors and more than 1,000 doctorates over the past eight years. Pointing towards the fact that about half of the students receiving degrees at the 19th convocation are women besides 70 per cent of gold medal winners being also women, Hon’ble President said, “It is not just a matter of satisfaction but also a matter of great pride for all of us that our daughters are ready to perform at the same level as our sons and sometimes even better”. He emphasized that it is this belief in equality and capabilities that needs to be nurtured among all women so that we can successfully build a “new India” – the country which is at the forefront of the comity of nations. “Building our human resources and infrastructure are the stepping stones to this higher ideal. As Kashmir has turned a new leaf, exciting new possibilities are opening up. The whole of India is watching you with admiration and pride. Kashmiri youth are scaling new heights in a variety of sectors, from civil services to sports and entrepreneurial ventures”, he added.

Hon’ble President of India in his convocation address expressed his satisfaction over the fact that some of the features of the New Education Policy (NEP-2020) have already been implemented at the University of Kashmir. “Besides constituting a committee to devise a roadmap for the timely implementation of the policy, several academic courses have been realigned to meet the objectives of this policy”, he observed. Speaking about the issue of climate change, Hon’ble President reiterated that “climate change is the most critical challenge before humanity in this century. Global warming is making its impact everywhere, but nowhere is it more felt than in the fragile eco-system of the Himalayas”. He was delighted to note that Kashmir University has set up two centres of excellence in this direction – one of them devoted to Glaciology, and the other to Himalayan Biodiversity Documentation, Bio-prospection and Conservation. He expressed confidence that these two Centres of Excellence besides the National Himalayan Ice-core Laboratory would help Kashmir immensely, besides showing the world the way to combat climate challenges and nurturing nature.